Harry A. Dalessio, 81, of East Hartford, formerly of Barrington, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.



He was the husband of Carole (Losito) Dalessio, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, a son of the late Enrico "Harry" Dalessio and Marguerite (Sabetta) Dalessio, he grew up in Barrington, Rhode Island, before moving to Connecticut in 1976. A graduate of Barrington High School, Class of 1956, he had served in the Coast Guard Reserves before attending the University of Rhode Island for several years.



Mr. Dalessio worked in the automobile industry for several dealerships in Connecticut before retiring from Ray Seraphin Ford in Rockville. He was an avid stamp collector, gardener, enjoyed fishing, and was a big Red Sox fan. He was very proud of the stamp collection he built since retiring.



He met Carole, who grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, while he was working and living in Chicago. They were soon married and moved to Barrington to start a family. Harry loved the outdoors and being by the water in Rhode Island. They would frequently take their children on Sunday rides to Newport and walks in the woods. More recently he loved talking to his three grandchildren about their various school and sports activities.



In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Harry Dalessio and his wife, Rebecca, of South Glastonbury, Andrew Dalessio and his wife, Donna, of East Hartford, and Matthew Dalessio of East Hartford; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Brandon, and Calla Dalessio; a brother, Robert Dalessio and his wife, Norma, of Vernon; a sister, Janice Dalessio and her husband, Peter Gavrielides, of East Northport, New York; and a niece and a nephew.



His funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 9 a.m. from the Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, 615 Main St., Warren, Rhode Island, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Angels Church, 341 Maple Ave., Barrington. Burial will follow in Maria del Campo Cemetery, Barrington. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Rhode Island Chapter, P.O. Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940.



