Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish 538 Brewer Street East Hartford. , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harry A. Egazarian, 85, entered into eternal life Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. He died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.



Harry was born Nov. 23, 1933, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Kachadoor and Araxe (Assadoorian) Egazarian. He graduated from Classical High School in 1952 and proudly attended the University of Connecticut graduating with a pharmacy degree in 1956. While attending UConn, Harry met the girl of his dreams, Marilyn O'Leary, also of Worcester. Their first date was a UConn basketball game! He remained an avid fan of UConn basketball and the Boston Red Sox.



Harry and Marilyn were married Nov. 23, 1957, and shared an amazing 51 years together. They settled in East Hartford after college. Harry served as a member of the Democratic Town Committee and as a member of the Town Charter revision committee in 1965. He was also elected to the town council and served as deputy mayor for 12 years. Harry was a member of the Knights of Columbus - 4th Degree and served in the East Hartford Kiwanis club for many years. Harry was a faithful communicant of St. Christopher's Parish in East Hartford for over 50 years.



Harry was a pharmacist in East Hartford for 56 years and owner of Pat's Medical Pharmacy on Main Street. All local physicians knew Harry for being willing to provide emergency medications at any hour of the night long before 24-hour pharmacies existed. After selling Pat's Medical in 1996, Harry worked at ShopRite Pharmacy in East Hartford until 2012. Taking care of his community was Harry's life work.



When Harry wasn't working in the pharmacy he could be found tending to the more than 300 rose bushes around his home. Marilyn loved the endless bouquets of beautiful roses on her kitchen table. Friends and family were always welcome to roses from Harry's beautiful garden.



Harry frequently traveled to his cottage at Higgins Beach, Maine, a beautiful home away from home filled with friends and family. He was known for his love of lobster, horseshoes, and long walks on the beach. Perhaps most precious of all to Harry was seeing his grandkids enjoying Higgins Beach.



Harry was a proud American who loved his Armenian heritage. Born to Armenian immigrants, both survivors of the Armenian holocaust, Harry made sure his entire family appreciated Armenian music and culture. In 1971, Harry along with Marilyn and dear friends Baggie and Queenie Hovanessian and Al and Tina Boyajian started KEF TIME Hartford, an annual Armenian music festival that continued for almost 40 years.



Harry is survived by his children, Gregory and Karen Egazarian of Warrenton, Virginia, Margaret McGowan of Manchester, and John and Cheryl Egazarian of Marlborough; and his beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Grace, Sara, Chelsea, and Maximilian. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret (Egazarian) Urbec; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, and their children. Harry was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn (O'Leary) Egazarian; and his sister, Rose (Egazarian) Urbec.



Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 27, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. The family has asked that everyone go directly to the church on Friday morning. Burial will be at Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford.



Relatives and friends may call at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.



Harry struggled with Parkinson's Disease until the time of his death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harry's name may be made to Beat Parkinson's Today, Inc., 102 Pitkin St., East Hartford, CT 06108. Online donations can be made at



www.beatpdtoday.com



For any online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit



www.desopo.com







Harry A. Egazarian, 85, entered into eternal life Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. He died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.Harry was born Nov. 23, 1933, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Kachadoor and Araxe (Assadoorian) Egazarian. He graduated from Classical High School in 1952 and proudly attended the University of Connecticut graduating with a pharmacy degree in 1956. While attending UConn, Harry met the girl of his dreams, Marilyn O'Leary, also of Worcester. Their first date was a UConn basketball game! He remained an avid fan of UConn basketball and the Boston Red Sox.Harry and Marilyn were married Nov. 23, 1957, and shared an amazing 51 years together. They settled in East Hartford after college. Harry served as a member of the Democratic Town Committee and as a member of the Town Charter revision committee in 1965. He was also elected to the town council and served as deputy mayor for 12 years. Harry was a member of the Knights of Columbus - 4th Degree and served in the East Hartford Kiwanis club for many years. Harry was a faithful communicant of St. Christopher's Parish in East Hartford for over 50 years.Harry was a pharmacist in East Hartford for 56 years and owner of Pat's Medical Pharmacy on Main Street. All local physicians knew Harry for being willing to provide emergency medications at any hour of the night long before 24-hour pharmacies existed. After selling Pat's Medical in 1996, Harry worked at ShopRite Pharmacy in East Hartford until 2012. Taking care of his community was Harry's life work.When Harry wasn't working in the pharmacy he could be found tending to the more than 300 rose bushes around his home. Marilyn loved the endless bouquets of beautiful roses on her kitchen table. Friends and family were always welcome to roses from Harry's beautiful garden.Harry frequently traveled to his cottage at Higgins Beach, Maine, a beautiful home away from home filled with friends and family. He was known for his love of lobster, horseshoes, and long walks on the beach. Perhaps most precious of all to Harry was seeing his grandkids enjoying Higgins Beach.Harry was a proud American who loved his Armenian heritage. Born to Armenian immigrants, both survivors of the Armenian holocaust, Harry made sure his entire family appreciated Armenian music and culture. In 1971, Harry along with Marilyn and dear friends Baggie and Queenie Hovanessian and Al and Tina Boyajian started KEF TIME Hartford, an annual Armenian music festival that continued for almost 40 years.Harry is survived by his children, Gregory and Karen Egazarian of Warrenton, Virginia, Margaret McGowan of Manchester, and John and Cheryl Egazarian of Marlborough; and his beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Grace, Sara, Chelsea, and Maximilian. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret (Egazarian) Urbec; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, and their children. Harry was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn (O'Leary) Egazarian; and his sister, Rose (Egazarian) Urbec.Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 27, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. The family has asked that everyone go directly to the church on Friday morning. Burial will be at Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford.Relatives and friends may call at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.Harry struggled with Parkinson's Disease until the time of his death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harry's name may be made to Beat Parkinson's Today, Inc., 102 Pitkin St., East Hartford, CT 06108. Online donations can be made atFor any online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close