Harry E. Lynch

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry E. Lynch.
Service Information
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
(860)-684-2538
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Edward Cemetery
West Stafford Rd.
Stafford Springs, CT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Harry E. Lynch, 78, formerly of Hampden, Massachusetts, husband of the late Carol Ann (Kovacik) Lynch, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Wingate at Springfield.

He was born in Palmer, Massachusetts, son of the late William S. and Victoria (Brach) Lynch.

Besides his wife, Carol, he was predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Lynch.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, at 1 p.m. at St. Edward Cemetery, West Stafford Road, Stafford Springs.

Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. For directions, or to leave a condolence online, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.