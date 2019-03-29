Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Ernest Wood. View Sign





He was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, on Aug. 6, 1929, son of the late Harry and Sylvia (Burlingame) Wood, and lived in West Suffield almost all his life. Harry was the sewer inspector for the Town of Suffield, Department of Water Pollution Control Authority for many years. He was well known in the local racing community, building and maintaining Whip City Race Track in Westfield, Massachusetts, and the Pinnacle Race Track in Chicopee, Massachusetts, in the early 1990s, and thoroughly enjoyed grooming the tracks and observing close friends and family compete. When he wasn't racing, Harry was home spending time in his beloved greenhouse and gardens, planting and grooming flowers and vegetables. Nature and the outdoors were his sanctuary, where he loved bird watching and observing the various wildlife that would cross his path.



Harry is survived by his beloved wife, Patti Wood of Suffield; and her children, Jeremy, Kristy, and Amy; many grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Wood and his wife, Linda, of Suffield, and Donald Wood of New York City; his nephew, Rich Wood and his wife, Shari, and their daughters, Katelyn and Sadie, of Suffield; niece Janet Heim and her husband, Bobby, and their daughter, Emma, of Suffield; and niece Beth Ortiz and her husband, Joe, of Groveland, Florida. Harry was predeceased by his first wife, Janet Wood.



An afternoon of remembrance will be held on April 20, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in Southwick Congregational Church New Fellowship Hall, 488 College Highway, Southwick, Massachusetts.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078, or Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Inc., 103 Vision Way Bloomfield, CT 06002.



Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



