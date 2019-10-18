Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Howard Cowles Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harry Howard Cowles Jr., 82 years old, passed away peacefully at his home in Manchester surrounded by his family on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.



He was born on Oct. 13, 1936, at Hartford Hospital to Harry Howard Cowles Sr. and Beatrice Elizabeth (Owens) Cowles, both predeceased. He graduated from Manchester High School with a general diploma and Howell Cheney Technical High School with a diploma in electricity. He married Shirley Peterson on June 29, 1956. They were married for 62 years. Early in his life he was active in the National Guard and earned a sharp shooter award for marksmanship. He attained the rank of Corporal. He was also an accomplished archer. Over the years he had many jobs but the one he held longest and enjoyed the most was electrical foreman for the University of Conn. Medical Center. He started that job when it was located at the old McCook Hospital in Hartford and followed it when the UConn Health Center in Farmington was built and opened. He remained at the job until his retirement in 1992. On summer vacations he took the family many places on memorable camping trips. In fact, both his children have become campers themselves and taken their families on similar adventures. He was an avid reader and enjoyed books on many subjects.



Besides his wife, he is survived by two children and their spouses, Debra (Cowles) and Lyndon C. VanWagner of Rochester, New York, and Douglas Michael and Ruth (Russell) Cowles of Manchester; five grandchildren, Emily Rose (VanWagner) Christman of Rochester, Douglas Michael Cowles II of Rocky Hill, Jennifer Lynn (Cowles) Waldburger of Bloomfield, and Gregory Andrew Cowles of Manchester; two great-grand children, Julian Jeffrey Christman and Veronica Rose Christman both of Rochester; a sister, Nancy (Cowles) Clerke of Ocala, Florida; and a brother-in-law, Clifford A. Peterson of Port St. Lucie, Florida.



Special thanks to the home hospice nurses from Visiting Nurse & Health Services in Vernon who made it possible for the family to carry out Harry's wish to be at home at the end and for them to meet his needs both physical and emotional so that his final time with them was as comfortable as it could possibly be and for seeing to their needs as well. You do your jobs very well and it was an honor to go through the process with you! Also special thanks to A Caring Hand, in particular the aides who came to see to Harry during the night. You saw to him very well, making sure that he was comfortable and safe all through the night. This care was invaluable! Thank you for all you did!



Private interment at a later date at East Cemetery, Manchester. At Harry's request there is no service. Alternatively, he would be pleased to be remembered by your making a donation to the Salvation Army.



Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army online at



https://ctri.salvationarmy.org/SNE/MemorialGifts



or by mail at Salvation Army, Manchester Citadel 661 Main St. Manchester, CT 06040







