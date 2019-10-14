Harry "Jay" Thomas Cole Jr. 60, beloved husband of Susan Diane (Stock) Cole, passed peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Jay was born in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 14, 1959, son of the late Harry T. Cole Sr. and Martha (Falk) Cole. He graduated from Suffield High School and then received his bachelor's degree from Keene State University, New Hampshire. He worked for many years as a computer technician for the NCR Corp. and as of late he enjoyed making pens on his lathe out of wood and acrylic.
Jay is survived by his beloved wife Susan of Bolton; his daughter, Caitlyn Meade and her fiancé, Norman Valley, of New Hampshire; his mother, Martha and her partner, Al Hunt; and a sister, Donna Cole, all of Granby
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.
Family and friends are invited on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 9:30 a.m. to the funeral home followed with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m., in St. Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton. Burial arrangements will be made by the family at a later date.
