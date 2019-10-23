Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Harry W. Hoover Sr., 79, of Manchester, widower of the late Brenda (Musselman) Hoover, earned his golden wings and soared like an eagle to the pearly gates of Heaven.



He was born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 14, 1939, son of the late Curtis E. and Grace (Kivler) Hoover. He was a 1958 graduate of Bloomsburg High School, Pennsylvania. After attending a mechanics vocational program, he came to Connecticut with his gorgeous new bride and began a 37-year career at Pratt & Whitney. He also worked many part-time jobs when his children were young to provide the "good" life for them and Brenda. He will be remembered as a no bull, hardworking, honest man who liked the simple things in life. His family, camping (especially at Cha-Wi-Ma), a roaring campfire, friends, fixing cars, and woodworking were some of his passions. Harry was a true "Mr. Fix-it". As feisty as he could be at times, he was a true gentleman and expected the same from others.



He will be greatly missed by his four children, Harry W. Jr. "Bill", of Manchester, Karin Wells and her husband, James, of South Glastonbury, Darrell Hoover and his wife, Ann Marie, of Vernon, and Christine Colletti and her husband, Matthew, of Manchester. Bumpa, as he was affectionately known as, also leaves a void in the hearts of his grandchildren, each of whom he was very proud; CJ, Lindsay and Alex Wells, Amanda and Matthew Hoover, Tori, Daniel, and Hannah Colletti. He was predeceased by the one true love of his life, his wife of 51 years, Brenda; and his grandson, Brian Wells.



At Harry's request, there will be no formal service or calling hours. The family will hold a celebration of life at a date to be announced.



Memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.



