Harvey Bernard Blauvelt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey Bernard Blauvelt, 86, of Tolland, died on May 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, to Henry and Alice Blauvelt. He was married to his High School sweetheart, Mary Lu Vreeland, in 1952 and they had 59 years together. Harvey served our country in the Air Force from 1953 - 1957. In Tolland, Harvey served on the Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, the Planning and Zoning Board, the Board of Education, the Republican Town Committee and was a member of the Booster Club. He was a volunteer for the Cub Scouts and Little League and was an avid flyer of RC airplanes.

Harvey leaves behind two daughters and three sons, their spouses; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

There will be no services due the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you would like to make a donation in honor of Harvey, please support your local food bank.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 9 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved