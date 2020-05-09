Harvey Bernard Blauvelt, 86, of Tolland, died on May 3, 2020, at his home.



He was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, to Henry and Alice Blauvelt. He was married to his High School sweetheart, Mary Lu Vreeland, in 1952 and they had 59 years together. Harvey served our country in the Air Force from 1953 - 1957. In Tolland, Harvey served on the Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, the Planning and Zoning Board, the Board of Education, the Republican Town Committee and was a member of the Booster Club. He was a volunteer for the Cub Scouts and Little League and was an avid flyer of RC airplanes.



Harvey leaves behind two daughters and three sons, their spouses; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



There will be no services due the COVID-19 pandemic.



If you would like to make a donation in honor of Harvey, please support your local food bank.





