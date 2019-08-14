Hazel Marie Osgood, 93, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
She was born Oct. 7, 1925, in Manchester, the daughter to the late Howard and Gladys (Irish) White. Hazel was the beloved wife for 61 years to George Osgood Sr., who predeceased her in 2007.
She is survived by two children, George Osgood Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of Hardwick, Vermont, and Linda Goodin and her husband, Ben, of Fort Pierce, Florida; three grandchildren, David and his wife, Teresa, Jason Goodin, and Karey Goodin who predeceased her in 2011; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Private services to be arranged at a later date.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019