Hazel Marie Osgood (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Marie Osgood.
Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hazel Marie Osgood, 93, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.

She was born Oct. 7, 1925, in Manchester, the daughter to the late Howard and Gladys (Irish) White. Hazel was the beloved wife for 61 years to George Osgood Sr., who predeceased her in 2007.

She is survived by two children, George Osgood Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of Hardwick, Vermont, and Linda Goodin and her husband, Ben, of Fort Pierce, Florida; three grandchildren, David and his wife, Teresa, Jason Goodin, and Karey Goodin who predeceased her in 2011; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Private services to be arranged at a later date.

To leave online condolences please visit

www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.