Hazel R. (Hirth) Miffitt, 101, of Ellington, beloved wife of the late George J. Miffitt, passed away at home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.



She was born on June 30, 1918, in Vernon, daughter of the late Frederick and Clara (Otto) Hirth. Prior to her retirement, Hazel was employed as an administrator with Aetna Life & Casualty for over 20 years. Hazel was a lifelong and dedicated member of Union Church in Rockville. She enjoyed traveling to numerous destinations and spending time with her family on Lake Chaffee in Ashford.



She is survived by her two children, Roger Miffitt and his wife, Sandi, of Old Saybrook and Joan Adams of Vernon; her five loving grandchildren, David Miffitt, Suzy Gagnon, Laura Adams, Robert Adams Jr. and his wife, Marysia, and Jeanne Adam; five great-grandchildren, Christopher Adams, Jeffrey Adams, Robert Adams III., Terese Lovett, and Brent Miffitt; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Hazel was predeceased by her son-in-law, Robert Adams Sr.; and her five brothers; and five sisters.



Family and friends are welcome to attended calling hours at the Ladd Funeral Home, 19 Ellington Ave. in Rockville, on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m.



Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home followed by burial in Grove Hill Cemetery, Vernon.



Memorial contributions may be made to Union Church, 3 Elm St., Vernon, CT 06066.



