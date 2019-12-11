Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Sarah Bennett. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Sarah Bennett, 91, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Walter I. Bennett Jr., passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Evergreen Healthcare.



Born in Ware, Massachusetts, on July 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William and Mattie (Bradway) Richardson. She and her husband moved to Enfield in 1956 and were longtime members of the Enfield Congregational Church. Hazel was a member of the Red Hat Society, volunteered for the Nearly New Shop at the church, worked at the polls on Election Day, and was an active member of the Enfield Senior Center.



Hazel loved bingo, traveling, especially to Florida where she lived as a snowbird, and cherished time with her family. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Suffield.



Hazel is survived by her sons, Richard Bennett and his wife, Tammy, of Somers and George Naun and his wife, Cathy, of Milford, New Hampshire; her sister, Alice Stapefeld of Northboro, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Kimberly, Kaylee, Karen, Rocco Jr., Lauren, Susan, and Steven; many great-grandchildren; and her son-in-law, Rocco DelNegro of Tennessee. Besides her beloved husband, Walter, she was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon DelNegro.



Her family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. Her funeral service will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. directly at Enfield Congregational Church, 1295 Enfield St., Enfield. Burial will follow in Hazardville Cemetery.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019

