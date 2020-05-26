Hector Manuel Borquez Pinedo, 68, of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.Hector was born in Douglas, Arizona, on Nov. 29, 1951. He was a graduate of Douglas High School and worked as a welder in Arizona before moving to Connecticut with his wife and children. An avid sports fan, Hector loved cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed music and dancing. Hector never took life for granted and lived each day to the fullest. He was always smiling, always happy, and brightened the world of those around him. Hector's memory will live on through his loving family and friends.He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Karen (Courville) Pinedo; and two children, Jennifer Freitas and her husband; James, and Brett Pinedo. He is also survived by his mother, Ana Maria Pinedo; his sister, Sandra Gittings and her husband, David; and brothers, Roberto Pinedo and his wife, Rosalie, Escardo Pinedo and his wife, Wilma, Ruben Pinedo, and Raul Pinedo and his wife, Diana. Last, but not least, Hector leaves behind a granddaughter, Talia Freitas, who was the light of his life; as well as several nieces and nephews. Hector was predeceased by his father, Emiliano PinedoFuneral services will be private. A celebration of Hector's life will be held at a future date when it is safe for all his family and friends to be together.Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance atBrowne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolences message for the family please visit