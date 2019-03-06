Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Heidi Linda (Schub) Amodio, 62, of Vernon, passed away March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Heidi was born July 14, 1956, in Hartford, daughter of the late Walter and Mabel (Grennan) Schub. Heidi was a true homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking care of her cats, gardening, crocheting, painting with her family, and cooking. Heidi always made sure her family and friends were well fed and had a warm place to stay. She also enjoyed traveling: the Florida Keys were her favorite destination where she would spend her time visiting her grandchildren. Heidi looked forward to every Sunday, when she was able to relax and enjoy a Sunday meal with her son, Ronald and his family. Heidi was a beloved mother, grandmother, and aunt.



She is survived by her two children, Ronald Lee Delaney Jr. and his wife, Kelly, of South Windsor and Jaime and her husband, Mike, of Florida; three grandchildren, Alyssa Marie, Michael and Logan Ronson Delaney; a brother, Gary Schub and Christy Skorupski, and Brittany S. Williams. She was predeceased by a brother, Gregory Schub.



Relatives and friends may join the family for an hour of visitation Friday, March 8, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Heidi will be laid to rest in Wapping Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Heidi's memory may be made to a local women's shelter.



For online expressions of sympathy visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Heidi Linda (Schub) Amodio, 62, of Vernon, passed away March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family.Heidi was born July 14, 1956, in Hartford, daughter of the late Walter and Mabel (Grennan) Schub. Heidi was a true homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking care of her cats, gardening, crocheting, painting with her family, and cooking. Heidi always made sure her family and friends were well fed and had a warm place to stay. She also enjoyed traveling: the Florida Keys were her favorite destination where she would spend her time visiting her grandchildren. Heidi looked forward to every Sunday, when she was able to relax and enjoy a Sunday meal with her son, Ronald and his family. Heidi was a beloved mother, grandmother, and aunt.She is survived by her two children, Ronald Lee Delaney Jr. and his wife, Kelly, of South Windsor and Jaime and her husband, Mike, of Florida; three grandchildren, Alyssa Marie, Michael and Logan Ronson Delaney; a brother, Gary Schub and Christy Skorupski, and Brittany S. Williams. She was predeceased by a brother, Gregory Schub.Relatives and friends may join the family for an hour of visitation Friday, March 8, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Heidi will be laid to rest in Wapping Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Heidi's memory may be made to a local women's shelter.For online expressions of sympathy visit Funeral Home Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home

419 Buckland Road

South Windsor , CT 06074-3709

(860) 644-2940 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close