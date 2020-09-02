Helen A. (Geci) Griffeth, 97, of East Hartford, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother died peacefully after a brief illness on Aug. 31, 2020.She was born to the late John and Anna (Carr) Geci of East Hartford. Helen graduated from East Hartford High School in 1940. She went on to work at Royal Typewriter. She left work to raise her family, after which she worked at Youngstown Cartage as a dispatcher, and finally as a secretary for the East Hartford Fire Marshal's office for 22 years, where she retired in 2004. Helen enjoyed reading, crocheting, watching her Red Sox and UConn women's basketball, and feeding people. You could never visit without being offered a cup of tea and a bite to eat. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.Helen was predeceased by her son, John, his wife, Nancy; daughter-in-law Karen; and her six siblings and their spouses. She is survived by two children, James Griffeth (Janet) of Summerfield, Florida, and Barbara Colli (John) of Andover; her beloved grandchildren, Stacey, Vickie, Michael (Jesa), Richard Griffeth, and Jake Colli; as well as two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Rachael.The family would like to thank everyone who helped her in her final years, including EHFD, EHPD, St. Francis Hospital, Glastonbury Health Care, and Athene Hospice.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Food Share, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06022.Funeral services and burial in St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford, will be private.For an online memorial guestbook, please visit