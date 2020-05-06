Helen A. Klein
Helen A. Klein, 96, of Windsor, formerly of Manchester, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Kimberly Hall North, Windsor

Born in Manchester, Nov. 28, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna (Stein) Klein and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1942. She worked for many years at the family store, Klein's Food Store, Center Street, Manchester. Helen was an avid photographer and loved her prize-winning 1959 white Cadillac which she often showed at car shows.

She is survived by her nieces, Nancy A. Miller and her husband, Leonard M. Miller, of Bloomfield, and Elissa J. MacMillan of Manchester; her nephews, Richard T. Klein of Cape Coral, Florida, and Gary F. Klein of Bolton; and many great-nieces and -nephews in Connecticut and California. She was predeceased by her brothers, Samuel E. Klein, Walter J. Klein, and Richard T. Klein.

The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church 40 Pitkin St., Manchester, CT 06040 or a charity of the donor's choice.

For online condolences please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
