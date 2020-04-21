Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Michaels) Barno Schroeter. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary





Helen was born May 23, 1915, in Columbia to the late Philip and Catherine Michaels of Columbia. Helen was the wife of the late Michael T. Barno and the late Alfred G. Schroeter. She and Michael were longtime residents of Coventry where they owned and operated The Coventry Shoppe for 30 years. Helen was also very active with CYO at St. Mary Church. They enjoyed a life of travel, camping, and family. Helen later married Alfred and moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They also enjoyed travel, camping, cruising, and the Florida sunshine. Helen later moved back to Manchester, where she resided until God took her home.



She leaves to mourn her son, Robert (Ann) Barno of East Hartford; daughter, Barbara Willbrant of Ellington; stepdaughter, Gail Schroeter of East Providence, Rhode Island; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. Helen was predeceased by both Michael and Alfred; also daughter, Claire; and son-in-law, Anthony Proulx; son-in-law, Robert Willbrant; stepson, Bruce Schroeter; stepgranddaughter, Heidi Grant; brothers, William, Joseph, and Louis; and sister, Elise DuBois.



The family would like to thank all the staff at Manchester Manor for the care and love they gave to Helen.



The funeral will be private due to COVID-19. Burial will occur at St. Mary Cemetery in Coventry. A memorial celebration will be held when we can all be together to hug, laugh, and cry.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in Helen's name.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com



Helen Michaels Barno Schroeter passed away on April 15, at the age of 104.Helen was born May 23, 1915, in Columbia to the late Philip and Catherine Michaels of Columbia. Helen was the wife of the late Michael T. Barno and the late Alfred G. Schroeter. She and Michael were longtime residents of Coventry where they owned and operated The Coventry Shoppe for 30 years. Helen was also very active with CYO at St. Mary Church. They enjoyed a life of travel, camping, and family. Helen later married Alfred and moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They also enjoyed travel, camping, cruising, and the Florida sunshine. Helen later moved back to Manchester, where she resided until God took her home.She leaves to mourn her son, Robert (Ann) Barno of East Hartford; daughter, Barbara Willbrant of Ellington; stepdaughter, Gail Schroeter of East Providence, Rhode Island; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. Helen was predeceased by both Michael and Alfred; also daughter, Claire; and son-in-law, Anthony Proulx; son-in-law, Robert Willbrant; stepson, Bruce Schroeter; stepgranddaughter, Heidi Grant; brothers, William, Joseph, and Louis; and sister, Elise DuBois.The family would like to thank all the staff at Manchester Manor for the care and love they gave to Helen.The funeral will be private due to COVID-19. Burial will occur at St. Mary Cemetery in Coventry. A memorial celebration will be held when we can all be together to hug, laugh, and cry.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in Helen's name.The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations