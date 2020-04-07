Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen C. Haun. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen C. Haun. Most people will only know Angels in heaven, but to her family and friends who knew her, they would say they have met an Angel here on earth.



Helen, 101, of Somers, formerly of Enfield, beloved wife of the late William F. Haun Sr., passed away at home Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded in love with her daughter and her sons by her side.



Born Jan. 23, 1919, in Barre, Vermont, daughter of John Cummings and Nellie Colombe, she was the oldest of nine children. She was a graduate of St. Monica Roman Catholic School in Barre. She moved to Connecticut during WWII and was employed by Pratt and Whitney assisting in the war effort before beginning a career at Southern New England Telephone. There she became an operator and supervisor before leaving to become a devoted wife and mother. She was married on Dec. 16, 1951, in Glastonbury. She returned to SNET in 1968 and retired in 1979 with 23 years of dedicated service. She was a lifetime member of The Pioneers Club and a former member of the AMVETS in Brattleboro. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to be with her family most of all but she also loved sunny days, music, singing, crocheting, reading cookbooks, shopping for others, going for car rides, and stopping for a nice meal making sure to always having room for dessert. She loved sweets! She had a kind gentle soul, the most giving heart, a love for life, never asked for anything for herself, and never spoke an unkind word about anyone.



She leaves behind her sons, William F. Haun Jr. and Cindy Mackey of Springfield, and Hugh Haun and wife, Cheryl, of Ellington; and her daughter Susan Duclos and her husband, Phil, with whom she has made her home since 2010. She also leaves her grandchildren, Kristen R. Duclos and her husband, Jason Trudeau, Joseph J. Duclos, William F. Haun III and his wife, Nelia, Hugh C. Haun III, Danielle Pelley and her husband, Ron, and Jeffrey Haun and his girlfriend, Melinda Leigh. She also leaves her great-grandchildren, Giselle Haun, Evan and Lucas Pelley, Cameron Haun, and the newest joy to her life, Ronin Steven Trudeau. She leaves her fur companions TeddyBear, Nakita, and Ali, who were also always by her side giving her much joy and comfort; many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her husband William "Bill" F. Haun Sr., she was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Steven Phillip Duclos; and also Daniel Mackey; along with her brothers, James, Francis, William, John, and Richard; and sisters, Theresa Galvin, Mildred Sorvillo, and Anna Blondin.



Many thanks to Boguslwa Legowski, her daily home care helper; Karen, Sue, Kim, and Stasia at The Felician Sisters Adult Day Care where she loved going; Corrinne Wassmouth, for your care and support at New England Gold Care; Debbie Roessler and Cherry Shultz. A special thank you to Dr. Darshan Shah and his wonderful staff for his care and support. Finally, thanks to her son-in-law, Phil, for his devoted love and daily support. If not for all of you, she would not have been able to live at home.



Memorial donations may be made to The Felician Adult Day Center, 1333 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service will take place on Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick King St. Cemetery, Enfield. Everyone is asked to maintain social distancing at the cemetery.



Somers Funeral has care of arrangements.



www.somersfuneralhome.com







