Helen (Kennedy) Davis

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family."
    - D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
  • "Thankful for Helen and Jack's partnership and life. May we..."
    - J McCashland
  • "I am so sorry Randi my thoughts and prayers go out to you..."
    - Sandy Murphy
  • "Randi My deepest condolences to you and your family. May..."
    - Flo Mockus
  • "I am so sorry for your loss, Randi and am keeping you and..."
    - Cindy Cox
Service Information
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT
06118
(860)-568-9420
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
South Congregational-UCC
1301 Forbes Street
East Hartford, CT
View Map
Obituary
Helen (Kennedy) Davis, 86, of East Hartford, loving wife of the late Jack W. Davis, passed away peacefully June 19, 2019, at home.

Born in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late David and Elizabeth (Kulhamer) Kennedy, she had resided in East Hartford since 1956. She was an active longtime member of South Congregational Church, East Hartford, where she served on many committees.

Helen was the devoted and loving mother to her five sons and two daughters, Christopher Davis and his wife, Joan, of Ringoes, New Jersey, Keith Davis and his wife, Brenda, of East Hartford, Gregory Davis and his wife, Shalom, of East Hampton, Scott Davis and his wife, Lisa, of East Hartford, Douglas Davis and his wife, Betty, of Glastonbury, Jodi Crovo of East Hartford, Randi Gagne and her fiancé, Jorge Nuñez, of Manchester. She also leaves her brother, Eugene Kennedy of Nevada; sister, Carol Dilli of Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and close friends. In addition to her husband, Jack, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Patrick Crovo; and four brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service will be celebrated Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at South Congregational-UCC, 1301 Forbes St., East Hartford, with Reverend Fredd Ward officiating. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Relatives and friends may call at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, Friday, June 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the East Hartford Rotary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 380035, East Hartford, CT 06128-0035, or to the South Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 1301 Forbes St., East Hartford, CT 06118.

Published in Journal Inquirer from June 25 to June 29, 2019
