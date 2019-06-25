Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM South Congregational-UCC 1301 Forbes Street East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late David and Elizabeth (Kulhamer) Kennedy, she had resided in East Hartford since 1956. She was an active longtime member of South Congregational Church, East Hartford, where she served on many committees.



Helen was the devoted and loving mother to her five sons and two daughters, Christopher Davis and his wife, Joan, of Ringoes, New Jersey, Keith Davis and his wife, Brenda, of East Hartford, Gregory Davis and his wife, Shalom, of East Hampton, Scott Davis and his wife, Lisa, of East Hartford, Douglas Davis and his wife, Betty, of Glastonbury, Jodi Crovo of East Hartford, Randi Gagne and her fiancé, Jorge Nuñez, of Manchester. She also leaves her brother, Eugene Kennedy of Nevada; sister, Carol Dilli of Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and close friends. In addition to her husband, Jack, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Patrick Crovo; and four brothers and two sisters.



A memorial service will be celebrated Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at South Congregational-UCC, 1301 Forbes St., East Hartford, with Reverend Fredd Ward officiating. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Relatives and friends may call at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, Friday, June 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the East Hartford Rotary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 380035, East Hartford, CT 06128-0035, or to the South Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 1301 Forbes St., East Hartford, CT 06118.



To share online memorials with the family, please visit



www.desopoeh.com



