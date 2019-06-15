Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen G. Kessler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen G. Kessler, 91, of the Broad Brook section of East Windsor, loving wife of the late Francis Kessler, passed on June 12, 2019.



Helen was born in Rockville, the daughter of the late Emilia and Jacob Gworek. Helen lived in Broad Brook for 61 years. She graduated from Rockville High School and worked for the Hartford Insurance. Helen enjoyed crafts and playing cards as well as spending time with her family.



She is survived by her children Donna Kessler, Dianne Kessler-Hartnett and husband, Bill, Denise Kessler-Fogil and husband, Mark, David Kessler and wife, Sherry, Donald Kessler and wife, Cathy, Patti LeFebvre and husband, Steven, Bill Kessler and wife, Nancy, Carol Sauerhoefer and husband, Joe, and Norine Auretta and husband, Damon; her grandchildren, Jenna, Kyle, Darcy, Andrew, Alicia, Nick, Stephen, Joel, Travis, Nicole, Ali, Danny, Tim, Abby, Megan, Molly and Michael; a sister Claire; sisters-in-law, Helen and Pina; and many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by three brothers, Richard, Edward and Joe.



A special thanks to Marsha Baes for all of the wonderful care she provided.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Windsor Senior Club, 125 Main St., Broad Brook, CT. 06016 or Abby's Helping Hand, P.O Box 557, Broad Brook, CT in Helen Kessler's name.



For online condolences, please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Helen G. Kessler, 91, of the Broad Brook section of East Windsor, loving wife of the late Francis Kessler, passed on June 12, 2019.Helen was born in Rockville, the daughter of the late Emilia and Jacob Gworek. Helen lived in Broad Brook for 61 years. She graduated from Rockville High School and worked for the Hartford Insurance. Helen enjoyed crafts and playing cards as well as spending time with her family.She is survived by her children Donna Kessler, Dianne Kessler-Hartnett and husband, Bill, Denise Kessler-Fogil and husband, Mark, David Kessler and wife, Sherry, Donald Kessler and wife, Cathy, Patti LeFebvre and husband, Steven, Bill Kessler and wife, Nancy, Carol Sauerhoefer and husband, Joe, and Norine Auretta and husband, Damon; her grandchildren, Jenna, Kyle, Darcy, Andrew, Alicia, Nick, Stephen, Joel, Travis, Nicole, Ali, Danny, Tim, Abby, Megan, Molly and Michael; a sister Claire; sisters-in-law, Helen and Pina; and many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by three brothers, Richard, Edward and Joe.A special thanks to Marsha Baes for all of the wonderful care she provided.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Windsor Senior Club, 125 Main St., Broad Brook, CT. 06016 or Abby's Helping Hand, P.O Box 557, Broad Brook, CT in Helen Kessler's name.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 15 to June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close