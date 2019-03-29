Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Vrabec) Gendreau. View Sign

Helen (Vrabec) Gendreau, 84, of Farmington, passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019, after a brief illness with her loving sons by her side.



Born April 24, 1934, she was the youngest child of Stephen and Marie (Stibravy) Vrabec of Torrington. Before becoming a homemaker, she worked as a clerk typist for Chandler Evans Inc. in West Hartford, as well as the bookkeeper for the family business. Helen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, cooking, and her daily soap operas. She loved family gatherings, and especially enjoyed hosting Christmas dinner. For several years one of her favorite pastimes was trips to Ogunquit, Maine, where she and her husband Roy enjoyed the ocean-front view and walks along the Marginal Way.



Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Roy E. Gendreau; sister Marie Vrabec Roy; and brother Edward Vrabec. Helen is survived by her two sons, Roy S. Gendreau and his wife, Donna, of East Windsor, and Robert E. Gendreau and his wife, Mary Lou, of Kensington; and four grandchildren who she adored, Sarah, Rachel, Stephen, and Meredith Gendreau. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., (Route 4) Unionville, on Sunday, March 31, from 2 to 5 p.m.



Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, at 10 a.m. in The Ahern Funeral Home, followed by burial in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Inc. 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002



111 Main St., Rt. 4

Unionville , CT 06085

