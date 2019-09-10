Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Haley. View Sign Service Information Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 (860)-875-1415 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Matthew's Church 111 Tolland Green Tolland , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Haley, 91, of Ellington, beloved wife of the late Paul M. Haley, passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2019.



She was born in Somerville, Massachusetts, Sept. 14, 1927, and was a Tolland resident for over 30 years.



She was predeceased by her son, Paul J. Haley.



She is survived by her daughter, Pamela and her husband, Paul Reynolds, of Tolland; and her daughter, Deborah and her husband, Paul Bobinski, of Hoosick Falls, New York; and her daughter-in-law, Babette Haley, who resides in Hillsboro, New Hampshire. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Paul Haley, Katy Angelone, Lilly Haley, Paul Reynolds, Matthew Reynolds, Emily Stanford, Sean Reynolds, Abby Bauer, and Brian Bobinski; and 14 great-grandchildren.



Helen was a member of the Tolland Senior Center for over 30 years and sang with their "Noteables Chorus" at nursing homes, sporting, and civic events. Helen also appeared in the Senior Center Talent Show each year. Helen was a very active and loving person. She worked on many crafts made quilts for the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. She was a member of The Red Hat Society. She also volunteered at Rockville Hospital. Helen was the first resident at the Ivy at Ellington and made many friends with the outstanding staff and residents.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Matthew's Church, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Vernon.



