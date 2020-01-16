Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen J. Rossi. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Patrick Church 64 Pearl St. Enfield , CT View Map Burial Following Services St. Patrick King Street Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Helen J. Rossi, 90, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Parkway Pavilion Healthcare.



She was born and raised in Windsor, Vermont, the daughter to the late Konstant and Sophie (Vysocky) Baker. She was a graduate from Windsor High School, Class of 1947. While in Vermont, she worked for Good Year as a receptionist. She married the late Robert Rossi and together they made their home in Enfield. She was employed by the Hartford Courant in the mid-'70s as a teletypist and later began working for the Enfield BP. She was a faithful communicant of St. Patrick Church and took great pride in her position of a Eucharistic minister. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, as well as traveling with her friends.



Helen is survived by her son, Scott Rossi of Enfield; a sister, Elizabeth Baker-Davis and her husband, Fred, of White River Junction, Vermont; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Konstant, John, Peter, Stanley, Mitchell, and Tom Baker; a sister, Mary Baker-Buckman; and two sister-in-laws of Connecticut, Lena Ruggiero and Barbara Catania.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will be held in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Helen may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020

