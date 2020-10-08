Helen J. (Stiles) Sandall, age 90, loving wife of 68 years to Robert "Bob," passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Helen was the daughter of Leo and Elsie (Young) Stiles. Helen was a lifelong resident of Manchester and graduated from Manchester High School in 1947. She graduated from UConn with a BS in nursing in 1952 and worked at Manchester Memorial Hospital in the nursery during the height of the baby boom until her own children were born. Helen and Bob traveled extensively across the US and Canada in their Airstream trailer and were members of the local chapter of the Wally Byam Caravan Club. Their travels took them to amazing places but of all of these, Cape Hatteras and Acadia National Park were particularly special. In addition, Helen and Bob were active members of the Manchester Square Dance Club where they made many dear friends over the years. Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was tremendously creative and took pride in making her home a warm and welcoming place for all.
Along with Robert she will be missed by her children, Mark Sandall and his wife, Terri of Manchester; her daughter Donna Williams and her husband, Mark of South Windsor; her beloved grandchildren Timothy Williams and his wife, Claudia and their daughter, Emma of South Windsor, Brian Williams and his fiancée, Claire Lis of West Hollywood, California; Ashley Sandall and Tyler Sandall, both of Manchester.
Her family brought her so much joy and happiness. The family would especially like to thank two special caregivers, Justine and Celeste, for their love, care and compassion especially in these final weeks and days. We could not have managed without them.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 1226 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040 or to a charity of the donor's choice
in Helen's memory.
Funeral services will be private.
Messages of condolence may be left on the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home website at www.holmeswatkins.com