Helen J. Sherman, 98, of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Bickford Healthcare.She was born on Aug. 26, 1921, in Old Town, Maine, the loving daughter to the late Dorr and Virginia (Thompson) Price. Helen is survived by her son, Thomas Kane of Florida; two daughters, Virginia Rondeau and Patricia Camilleri, both of Windsor Locks; two brothers, Robert Price of Windsor Locks, and William Price of Buffalo, New York; a sister, Doreen Zello of Windsor Locks; four grandchildren, Kimberly Cataldo, Mark Rondeau, Thomas Rondeau, and Albert Kayross, Jr.; and a great-grandchild, Chelsea Goforth. Helen was predeceased by two brothers, Danny and James Price.Due to the public health crisis, services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.