Helen L. (Larson) Hebert, 91, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Joseph R. Hebert.



Helen was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1928, to George and Wilma Larson. She met her husband, Joe, in New York City, where they initially lived until moving to Hartford and then South Windsor. After raising their four children, Helen returned to school and earned her B.A. in psychology from the University of Connecticut in 1990. One of the things Helen loved most was being the host for friends and family. The large gatherings for Thanksgivings in her and Joe's home was a treasured family tradition for 25 years. In addition to the traditional turkey and fixings, you could count on a large selection of pies and more than a few laughs from her many jokes. Along with telling jokes, Helen loved to share her beautiful voice in singing favorite songs. Helen enjoyed hosting her bridge club at her home and participating in square dances with her husband Joe. She and Joe also proudly served as Eucharistic ministers for their parish at St. Margaret Mary Church. Helen enjoyed traveling with Joe and visited many wonderful locations in the U.S. and around the world, including Canada, France, Germany, Denmark, Japan, and Korea.



She is survived by her children, Susan Ferguson and husband Jack, Cathy Clemence and husband George, Joe Hebert and partner Therese McGinnis, Tom Hebert and wife Susan; grandchildren Len Errera and wife Joanne, Kathy Sturgess, Jessica Nudo and husband Joe, Matt Ferguson and wife Sarah, Brandon Hebert and wife Melissa, Sara Meyer and husband Nick, Ben Clemence and fiancée Jenna, and Christina Clemence; and great-grandchildren Ethan, Andrew, Eliza, Collin, Miles, Everett, Avery, and Aaron. She is also survived by sisters Wilma Carmody and husband Paddy, Ruth Ann O'Grodnick, and Carol Hourican.



Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Friday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery, South Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to the , P. O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.



