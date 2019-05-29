Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Schneider) Luginbuhl. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary





Helen was born on Aug. 12, 1926, daughter of the late John and Emily (Gerber) Schneider. Helen grew up in Ellington and lived for many years in Tolland. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.



She leaves her children, Marvin (Rose) Luginbuhl of Rittman, Ohio, Jayne (Brian) Webb of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Debra (Ken) Crary of Stafford Springs; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Lavina Ballas; a brother, Wilbur Schneider; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Norman Schneider; and an infant sister, Marjorie Schneider.



Relatives and friends may gather for calling hours on Friday, May 31, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington.



A funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church. Burial will follow at the Ellington Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in support of her great-granddaughter, 8001 Sweet Valley Dr., Ste. 3, Valley View, OH 44125.



Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.



