Helen (Schneider) Luginbuhl of Rittman, Ohio, beloved wife of the late Roy E. Luginbuhl, died peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Helen was born on Aug. 12, 1926, daughter of the late John and Emily (Gerber) Schneider. Helen grew up in Ellington and lived for many years in Tolland. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.
She leaves her children, Marvin (Rose) Luginbuhl of Rittman, Ohio, Jayne (Brian) Webb of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Debra (Ken) Crary of Stafford Springs; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Lavina Ballas; a brother, Wilbur Schneider; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Norman Schneider; and an infant sister, Marjorie Schneider.
Relatives and friends may gather for calling hours on Friday, May 31, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church. Burial will follow at the Ellington Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in support of her great-granddaughter, 8001 Sweet Valley Dr., Ste. 3, Valley View, OH 44125.
Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.
For online condolences please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 29 to June 2, 2019