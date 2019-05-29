Helen (Holowienko) Lyman, 89, beloved wife of 55 years to Andrew Lyman, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Daughter of the late Thomas and Aniela (Sojka) Holowienko, she was born on Dec. 14, 1929. Helen was a lifelong resident of Somers and a lifelong communicant of All Saints Church. She was employed as a payroll clerk for the CT State Prison for over 41 years. In her spare time Helen enjoyed farming vegetables with her husband, especially pumpkins, and assisting at their roadside stand.



In addition to her beloved husband Andrew, Helen is survived by her son, Thomas Lyman and his wife, Lorrie, of Somers; her grandchildren, Andrew, Todd, Angela, Carolanne, Michael, and Joey; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Francis Dobitsky; her nephews, James Radziewicz and his wife, Barbara, and John Dobitsky; and her niece, Jeannie Dobitsky. She was predeceased by her son, Todd Lyman; and her sister, Mary Radziewicz.



Helen's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 31, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville. Burial will follow at St Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Following the burial, a reception will be held at A Victorian Sentiment, 87 Main St., Somers.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somers, CT 06071.



