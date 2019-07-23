Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Anderson) Norton. View Sign Service Information Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner Street East Windsor , CT 06088 (860)-623-4292 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner Street East Windsor , CT 06088 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Catherine's Church Broad Brook , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen (Anderson) Norton, 91, of Broad Brook, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home.



She was born in Springfield, Nov. 5, 1927, daughter of the late William G. and Mary (Rooney) Anderson. She graduated from High School of Commerce, Class of 1944.



She leaves her children, Thomas M. Norton and his wife, Evie, of Cumming, Georgia, David J. Norton and his wife, Lynn, of Grafton, Vermont, and Karen N. Haight and her husband, Robert, of Broad Brook. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Eric Norton, Seth Norton and his wife, Susanna, Erin Haight and her fiancé, Abbey Wangstrom, and Caitlin Norton; and her great-grandchildren, Ben Norton and Olivia Norton. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Anderson; her sister, Alice Chrusciel; and her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters, William Anderson, John Anderson, Ethel Gamache, Grace McGrath, Mary Tshonas, and their infant sister, Catherine Anderson.



Helen retired after many years of employment at Hamilton Standard as a supervisor in the Engineering Labs.



The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at the Enfield Adult Day Center and Comfort Keepers for the wonderful care of our mother.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, Broad Brook. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



