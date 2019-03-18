Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Helen S. Florek, 91, lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away peacefully March 15, 2019, at her home with her loving children by her side.



Helen was born May 24, 1927, in Manchester, daughter of the late Wladyslaw B. and Stanislawa (Pigocka) Smoluk. She was the widow of Leslie W. Florek to whom she was married for 61 years, until his passing in 2012. Helen graduated from Manchester High School in 1945 and had worked for Aetna Insurance and left to raise her family, while still working at Cavey's & Lastrada restaurants and Arthur Drug Store, then returning to Aetna to retire at the age of 63 to care for her mother. She enjoyed Polka music and Polish dances with her husband. She was the matriarch of the family, very hard working wife, mother, daughter, and a true caregiver.



Helen is survived by her son, best friend, and caregiver, Richard L. Florek; and a daughter, Leslie Ann Ericson, both of Manchester. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Julian L. Smoluk; and a feline friend, Brandy.



The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, March 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 20, at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, 368 Broad St., Manchester.



Sincere thanks to the VNA, Dr. Underwood, and the staff at the Hartford Health Care Geriatrics for many years of caring for her, and her caregivers Monica and Marva for being by her side. She will be forever missed by her loving son.



Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's memory to the Visiting Nurse & Health Services, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066.



