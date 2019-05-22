Helen T. Wilson

Service Information
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
(860)-684-2538
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
West Meadow Cemetery
679 Willard Ave.
Newington, CT
View Map
Obituary
Helen T. Wilson, 94, formerly of Stafford Springs, widow of the late John H. Wilson, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home in Pinellas Park, Florida.

She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Warga) Tarcho. She retired from the State of Connecticut, Department of Revenue as a tax processing supervisor in 1989. After retirement, she traveled extensively, eventually settling in Florida, where she enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and socializing with her wonderful neighbors.

Helen is survived by her two children, Judie Ghidinelli and her wife, Sharon Page Ritchie, and Alan "Gero" Ghidinelli; her sister, Anne Fiamengo; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Doane, Eva Benton, and Betty Fitzgerald; and her brother, Steven Tarcho.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. A graveside service and burial will follow the visitation at noon at West Meadow Cemetery, 679 Willard Ave., Newington.

www.introvignefuneralhome.com
