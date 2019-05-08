Helene M. Castro

Service Information
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT
06040-4857
(860)-643-1222
Obituary
Helene M. Castro, 92, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in South Windsor.

She was born in Waterville, Maine, the daughter of Wilfred Peter and Lucia (Doyon) Caron. Helene was formerly employed at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft.

She is survived by her daughter, Salvatrice B. Everin and her partner, Ken Howlett, of Stafford Springs; and her grandchildren, Kenneth Noah Everin of Stafford Springs and Amber Marie Everin of Wethersfield. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Dominic Thibodeau.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery Waterville.

The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of the arrangements.

Published in Journal Inquirer from May 8 to May 12, 2019
