Henrietta Maheux, 96, of Somers, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
She was born in Lewiston, Maine, the daughter to the late Alfred and Olive (Soucie) Bolduc. She resided in East Hartford for many years prior to her retirement.
Henrietta is survived by her two children, Linda Fraleigh of Glastonbury and Leo Maheux and his wife, Donna, of Somers; a sister, Ruth McCabe; three grandchildren, Stacey, Christopher, and Carly; a great-granddaughter, Haley; and a great-great-granddaughter, Lisa Lyn. Henrietta was predeceased by her husband, Leo Maheux; a brother, Lee Bolduc; and a sister, Fairline Godbout.
Services have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020