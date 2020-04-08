Henrietta Maheux

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Henrietta Maheux, 96, of Somers, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

She was born in Lewiston, Maine, the daughter to the late Alfred and Olive (Soucie) Bolduc. She resided in East Hartford for many years prior to her retirement.

Henrietta is survived by her two children, Linda Fraleigh of Glastonbury and Leo Maheux and his wife, Donna, of Somers; a sister, Ruth McCabe; three grandchildren, Stacey, Christopher, and Carly; a great-granddaughter, Haley; and a great-great-granddaughter, Lisa Lyn. Henrietta was predeceased by her husband, Leo Maheux; a brother, Lee Bolduc; and a sister, Fairline Godbout.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
