Henry A. Matyskiela, 92, formerly of Suffield, Enfield and Windsor passed away Oct. 26, after a brief illness.



Born on Jan. 4, 1928 in Suffield, he was the son of the late Francis Matyskiela and Constance (Tolfilska) Matyskiela. Henry was predeceased by his wife Phyllis (Dickenson) Matyskiela; son Michael Matyskiela; sisters Edna M. Palmer and Leokadya Matyskiela; and brother Richard Matyskiela. He is survived by daughter Dianne Cronkite and grandson Thomas Cronkite Jr. of Carmel, Maine, his granddaughter Eliza Cronkite; sisters Frances Rumore of Suffield and Constance Haskell of Springfield; 10 nieces and nephews; 10 grand-nieces and –nephews; 11 great-grand-nieces and –nephews; and countless friends.



Henry moved to Carmel in 1977. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946 to 1953, rising to the rank of staff sergeant, and was stationed in Maine, England, Costa Rica and Panama. Henry then worked as a carpet and floor installer around Connecticut and Maine. After retirement Henry served as a volunteer fireman with the Carmel Fire Department and enjoyed renovating historic houses including his own home. Everyone who knew Henry knew of his passion for politics, storytelling, and jokes. He loved making people smile and laugh. Henry was afraid of heights so while serving as fire chief in Panama he hid his fear by assigning airmen to climb the ladders. In his version of Little Red Riding Hood, the wolf drove a motorcycle and wore a leather jacket. When you hear about snow forecasts, chuckle along with us to one of Henry's favorite jokes, "Ya know, buffalo got four feet."









