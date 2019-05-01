Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry "Sonny" Domian. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main St. Somers , CT View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main St. Somers , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born Aug. 15, 1943, to the late Henry and Pauline Domian. He was raised and attended school in Hartford. In September of 1965, he married Maryanne and moved to Somers. Sonny started his own successful painting and snowplowing businesses. He enjoyed skiing, golfing, and riding his Harley. Maryanne and Sonny opened their home to many cats and dogs throughout their lifetime.



Sonny is survived by his three sisters, Pauline Emery of New Jersey, Barbara LaMarre of New Jersey, and Patricia Romaniw and her daughters, Deborah Romaniw, and Sandra Bertrand and her husband, Scott, of East Hartford. He also leaves his sister-in law, Leslie Gengenbach of Somers; his niece, Mandi Chater and her husband, Ralph; and his nephew, Corey Gengenbach and his wife, Leslie. In addition to his wife Maryanne, he was predeceased by his brother, Stanley.



Sonny, you will be truly missed by all who love you.



Sonny's family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, May 4, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Somers West Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



For online condolences, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com



