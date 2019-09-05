Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Henry E. Agostinelli, 86, the husband of Adua (Straccia) Agostinelli, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



He was born in Manchester, the son of the late Albert and Gilda (Capparuccini) Agostinelli. Henry was an extremely intelligent and well-educated man. He was a member of Mensa, received a bachelor's degree from the University of Hartford and a master's from Trinity College. His love for kids and young adults brought him to his career as a public school teacher and as a tutor in the GED program at the Cheshire CT Correctional Institute. He was also an avid sports fan with a strong love for baseball.



Henry was predeceased by his daughter, Susan, and besides his wife is survived by his daughter, Deborah Caputo; his grandson, Douglas and Kathryn; and a great-grandson, Thomas. He is also survived by his brother, Nathan Agostinelli and Elsie; and special nephews, Michael and Steven. A good husband, father, brother, friend, we all love you from Adua.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery.



Family and friends may call Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. James School Foundation, P.O. Box 254, Manchester, CT 06045.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2019

