Henry F. Raymond Jr., 80, of Tolland, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1939, in Holden, Massachusetts, to the late Helen (Dominitis) and Henry F. Raymond. He was the loving husband to Nancy (Coyle) for the past 58 years.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy as a plank owner (original ship crew) on the largest aircraft carrier of its time, the USS Independence. In his younger years he enjoyed outdoor activities such as golf and tennis. During high school he met Nancy who became his high school sweetheart and the love of his life. They lived in Holden before settling down and raising their family in Tolland. He was a Scout leader for Scout Troop 15 and a Cub Scout leader for many years. He was a coach for the youth baseball teams in Tolland for numerous years. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Matthew Church in Tolland. He was a longtime member of the Lions Club and the Elks Club. He was in the sales business in the clothing and telephone industries. After retirement from sales, he drove school buses, enjoying his time with the kids. Henry and his wife made special memories visiting Nancy's sister, Diane, and her husband, Walter Silvia, at their home on Cape Cod. After retirement, Henry and Nancy spent numerous winters at Anna Maria Island in Florida.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Bruce H. Raymond and his wife, Stephanie, of Hebron; his grandchildren, Hannah and Ethan Raymond of Hebron; his sister-in-law, Diane, and her husband, Walter Silvia, of Canton, Massachusetts; a brother-in-law, Robert K. Coyle and his wife, Sandra, of Rutland, Vermont; his special niece, Kim Martel of Canton, Massachusetts; nephews, Timothy Silvia and his wife, Kristin, of Philadelphia and Michael Skog of Mansfield; as well as many great nieces and nephews.
At Henry's request there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends may join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland. Burial will follow at South Cemetery in Tolland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for Parkinson's disease research to
michaeljfox.org.
For online condolences please visit
wietrasfuneralhome.com
