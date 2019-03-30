Obituary Guest Book View Sign





He was born Feb. 6, 1940, in Hartford, the son of the late Henry James and Sarah (Connell) Conland. He completed his apprenticeship at Pratt & Whitney Small Tool. He and his best friend, J. David Paulsen started Manufacturing Service Corporation in 1965. He had a love of dogs, music, golfing, tennis, travel, stamp collecting, ham radio, neighborhood car-side chats, Winnie-the-Pooh, and Tigger too. He also enjoyed Wisconsin trips with his family, friends and the "Fat Boys." He was a longtime member of The Hartford Canoe Club. He loved watching his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter grow and thrive.



Besides his loving wife, Judy, Harry is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Jean Soucy and her husband, Michael, of Coventry, Virginia Anne Conland-Murdoch and her husband, George, of Mansfield Center, and Diana Ruth Conland of New Haven; his grandchildren, Michael Conland Soucy and his wife, Michelle, Eryka Leslie Soucy and her partner, Ben Christensen, Holton Joseph Soucy and his partner, Jordyn Diaz, and Sarah Rose Hines; and his great-granddaughter, Alayna Nicole Soucy.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the First Baptist Church of Mansfield, 945 Storrs Road, Storrs. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



For online condolences, please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



