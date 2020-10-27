1/
Henry J. Czehura
1931 - 2020
Henry J. Czehura, 89, of Enfield, beloved husband of 61 years to the late Wanda Lydia (Bednarz) Czehura, 81, peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2020, with his family by his side.

Born in Rockville on April 28, 1931, he was the son of the late Magdalena (Mucha) Czehura. He has resided in Enfield since 1957. Henry proudly served his country as a third class gunners mate with the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as a machine adjuster for Westvaco US Envelope Division of Springfield for 32 years until his retirement in 1996.

Henry is survived by two daughters, Susan C. Chaput and her husband, Christopher, of Tombstone, Arizona and Linda L. Gill and her husband, Michael, of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts. He also leaves his grandchildren, Robert A. Bride of Enfield, Kristin N. Gill of West Suffield, and Joseph M. Gill of Feeding Hills; a niece; and three nephews.

There are no calling hours. Services and burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
