Henry J. Lisk, 70, of Coventry, passed away Oct. 31, 2019.



He was born in Manchester on Dec. 12, 1948, to the late Harold J. and Gertrude (Pschichholtz) Lisk.



Henry worked for AMCCO Transmissions for many years, working his way up to managing Manchester and West Hartford locations. He later opened his own place in Manchester until semi-retiring. He was an avid NASCAR fan; he himself also raced locally, in 4x4 races, hill climbs, sand drags and often at the Lake George Winter Carnival. Henry loved fishing, especially surf casting and camping off the dunes of East Beach, but most of all he loved spending time with family and friends.



Along with his parents, Henry was predeceased by his brothers, Harold, Charles, Georgie, Billy, and Donald; and his two sisters, Anita and Irene. He is survived by his son, Fred Lisk and his wife, Robin; and his daughter, Heather Lisk; grandchildren Zachary Lisk and his wife, Jessie, Cameron Lisk and his wife, Mary, Dillon Lisk, Haley Lisk and her significant other, Steve, and Whitney Bozeman and her significant other, Dillen; and great-granddaughter Mila Lisk. He also leaves behind his longtime companion, Kathy, and his sisters, Lorraine Guegel and Marie Flemming, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.



The family will receive friends and relatives Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 4 p.m., at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.



To leave a message of condolence please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







