Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry J. Palarczyk. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Hartford, the son of Valida (Goupee) Palarczyk of East Windsor and the late Henry Palarczyk, he grew up and lived in Windsor and Bloomfield before moving to Vernon over 30 years ago. Henry was an avid New York Giants fan. He was a very quiet man who was passionate about providing and caring for his wife and daughter. He loved all animals, especially his cats.



Besides his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Nicole Palarczyk and her boyfriend, Stephen Zdrok, of East Hartford; a brother, Richard Palarczyk and his wife, Margo, of Southington; and several extended family.



Henry's daughter would like to thank the nurses and staff at Woodlake at Tolland for their kind and compassionate care, and his daughter would like to thank Brenda for taking care of Henry and for being a good friend.



Funeral services and burial are private and at the convenience of his daughter.



Memorial donations in Henry's memory may be made to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St., East Hartford, CT 06118.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



Visny



Steven Scott Visny, 65, of Mansfield Center, passed away peacefully Aug. 18, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



He was born Aug. 19, 1953, at Manchester Memorial Hospital, the son of Robert and the late Wilma Visny. Steve grew up in Coventry and graduated from Coventry High School. He worked for General Cable in Willimantic. Steve enjoyed fishing and looking for Indian arrowheads. His pride and joy were his dogs. He loved taking them for long walks along the Willimantic River.



Steve is survived by his father, Robert Visny; his son, Scott; and his daughters, Stephanie, Kelly, Amanda, and their families; his sister, Martine Lehmann and family.



Steve's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Hartford Hospital for the compassionate care he received.



Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours Friday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA to make a better life for animals.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



Henry J. Palarczyk, 65, of Vernon, beloved husband of 35 years to the late Cathy (Scaggs) Palarczyk (2018), passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Woodlake at Tolland.Born in Hartford, the son of Valida (Goupee) Palarczyk of East Windsor and the late Henry Palarczyk, he grew up and lived in Windsor and Bloomfield before moving to Vernon over 30 years ago. Henry was an avid New York Giants fan. He was a very quiet man who was passionate about providing and caring for his wife and daughter. He loved all animals, especially his cats.Besides his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Nicole Palarczyk and her boyfriend, Stephen Zdrok, of East Hartford; a brother, Richard Palarczyk and his wife, Margo, of Southington; and several extended family.Henry's daughter would like to thank the nurses and staff at Woodlake at Tolland for their kind and compassionate care, and his daughter would like to thank Brenda for taking care of Henry and for being a good friend.Funeral services and burial are private and at the convenience of his daughter.Memorial donations in Henry's memory may be made to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St., East Hartford, CT 06118.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.For online condolences and guest book, please visitVisnySteven Scott Visny, 65, of Mansfield Center, passed away peacefully Aug. 18, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.He was born Aug. 19, 1953, at Manchester Memorial Hospital, the son of Robert and the late Wilma Visny. Steve grew up in Coventry and graduated from Coventry High School. He worked for General Cable in Willimantic. Steve enjoyed fishing and looking for Indian arrowheads. His pride and joy were his dogs. He loved taking them for long walks along the Willimantic River.Steve is survived by his father, Robert Visny; his son, Scott; and his daughters, Stephanie, Kelly, Amanda, and their families; his sister, Martine Lehmann and family.Steve's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Hartford Hospital for the compassionate care he received.Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours Friday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA to make a better life for animals.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close