Henry "Hank" J. Savelli II, 72, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Mary (McLaughlin) Savelli, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Born Oct. 29, 1947, in Hartford, son of the late Henry and Ann (Kurlick) Savelli, he grew up in Windsor and attended Windsor Public Schools. After school he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. After serving his country he worked in the construction business for many different companies before changing his career. He then worked for the U.S. Post Office in Hartford for many years before retiring.



Henry was an avid sports fan, yelling himself hoarse when the Yankees or Giants were losing! He loved his video games and his house was always the place to go to read all of the video game magazines and play the newest games. He enjoyed bowling in the winter and playing golf in the warm weather. He always said "It never rains on the golf course."



He owned a Honda Gold Wing and he traveled all over New England and down the East Coast during his many years of riding. But before anything, his mornings started with a visit to 7-Eleven. He would get a coffee and chat with his 7-Eleven pals. He'd have some coffee and buy a couple of scratch tickets always hoping for a big winner!



Of all the things he enjoyed and loved doing, nothing compared to the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren. He was known for a few sayings: "There's always room for one more," "Thriving on chaos," and "Everything happens for a reason."



Besides his wife Mary, he is survived by seven children: Angela M. Cartsounis and husband Donald of Windsor Locks, Henry J. Savelli III, and wife Devin of Windsor Locks, Marie A. Savelli of Middletown, Elizabeth M. Savelli of Windsor Locks, Randolph M. Savelli of Rocky Hill, Michael M. Savelli and wife Melanie of Enfield, Solana M. Savelli of Windsor Locks, and Jared M. Barile of Windsor Locks who was like a son; a sister, Barbara; a brother, Richard; his grandchildren, Bianca and husband Aric, Donald, James, Hailey, Alexis, Antonio, Angelina, Rosanna, Giovanni, Emma, Skylar, Hanabella, Gabriella, Kenneth, Triston, and Roman; and his great-granddaughter, Celestina; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



His family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Windsor Locks.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or , Chapter 47, 53 Henderson Drive, East Hartford, CT 06108.



