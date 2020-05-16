Henry T. Walker
Henry T. Walker, 85, of Rockville, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

He was born Aug. 6, 1934, in Hartford, the son of the late Henry D. and Sophie (Deptula) Walker. He attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Rockville High School, Class of '53. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, from 1953-1956 as SGT during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his son, Thomas Walker, of Ashford; his daughter, Susan Walker, of New Hampshire; his brother, Daniel Walker, and his wife, Mary, of Rockville; his two sisters, Dorothy Sanders of East Hartford and Lucille Burke of Poquonock; his two grandsons, Neal and Paul Walker; and many nieces and nephews.

He worked at Royal Typewriter, AR Lombardi Associates of Ellington, and part time at Ellington Ridge Country Club for 21 years. Henry enjoyed sports and was continually active in local baseball and basketball. Henry would like to thank the staff who cared for him at Hartford and Manchester Hospitals, Vital Healthcare and especially his son Tom and his wife, JoAnne. He was also longtime member of the American Legion Post 14 and the TKB Club both in Vernon.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit

WWPietrasfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 16 to May 20, 2020.
