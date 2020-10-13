1/
Henry W. Knosp
1930 - 2020
Henry W. Knosp, 90, of Vernon passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

He was born June 28, 1930, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Henry and Gertrude (Trout) Knosp. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Pratt & Whitney after many years. Henry was also a member of the East Hartford VFW and volunteered for the Vernon Police.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Knosp. He is survived by his spouse, Marie Hurst; and his stepchildren and their spouses, Rosemarie Mezrioui, Margaret Heckler and her husband, Robert, James P. Hurst and his wife, Edie, and Thomas S. Hurst and his wife, Tammy. Henry died at home surrounded by family under the loving care of his granddaughter Jessica. His granddaughters Juanita and Rosana also assisted Jessica at times with his care. Henry left behind many grand- and great-grandchildren who dearly loved him.

A special thank you to the Visiting Nurses of Vernon for their wonderful care and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in East Hartford.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Visiting Nurse & Health Services Hospice Department, 8 Keynote Dr., Vernon, CT 06066.

For online condolences please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
October 13, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
The Staff of Small & Pietras and Coventry Funeral Homes
