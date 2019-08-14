Henry "Skip" W. Thompson Jr., born Jan. 4, 1951, passed Aug. 8, 2019.



He was the son of Henry W. Thompson Sr. and Mary Dirgo Thompson, foster son of Lillian and Joseph Mack of Bolton.



He leaves behind his beloved Linda; his daughter, Kristen Rose; sister, Susan; nieces, Heather and Emi; nephew, Makoto; and several cousins.



He graduated from Bolton High School, served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, ran farms in both Bolton and Maine, worked at the Bolton school system, Hamilton Standard, had his own car repair business, and made his living the last several years as maintenance and carpentry to the apartment units in which he lived in Rockville. He had a quick wit, always keen to make people laugh, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved dogs, his ham grinders, and target shooting.



He was predeceased by two spouses, Pam and Maureen; sister, Lana; and great friend, Dave S.



