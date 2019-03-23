Herbert A. Tyler, 80, of Manchester, beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Dot" (Vanderhoff) Tyler, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Herb was born on Jan. 13,1939, in Falmouth, Massachusetts, son of the late Herbert and Elva (Carl) Tyler. He was raised in Manchester, attended local schools and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1957. Herb was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Herb worked for Prudential for 13 years and obtained his CLU. He wrote life insurance for various other agencies and companies before becoming an independent agent prior to retirement. Herb was an avid NASCAR fan and loved all the Boston teams, and still rooted for his New York Giants.
Herb is survived by his son, James Tyler and his fiancée, Michelle Maiorca of Manchester with whom he made his home; his daughter, Kathy Tyler of Manchester; his granddaughter, Kali Lynn Tyler of Manchester; a sister, Nancy Bonesteel of Florida; his brother-in-law Robert Craig of Florida; several nieces, nephews; his in-laws; and his dear friend, Janet St. John of Manchester. In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by his sister Karleen (Tyler) Craig.
Calling hours will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester on Tuesday, March 26, from 5 to 7 p.m.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be on Wednesday, March 27, at noon at the Oak Grove Cemetery, 46 Jones Road, Falmouth, MA. 02540. All are welcome to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or an Animal Rescue Facility of your choice.
Herb's family would like to thank Manchester's first responders for their heroic efforts.
