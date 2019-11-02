Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert "Art" Cain. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert "Art" Cain died peacefully in his Manchester home on Thursday Oct. 31, 2019.



He was born on Nov. 24, 1936 in Cobleskill, New York. Twenty-one years later he married his sweetheart, Madeline E. Ault, in May 1958, and lived together for their entire adult lives. Art settled his family in Manchester, Connecticut in 1964 and supported them as an accomplished machinist, employed for 40 years at Aerex Manufacturing.



Aside from his family, Art's passion was model airplanes. He meticulously built and enjoyed flying dozens of lightweight balsa wood airplanes, patiently fitting them with propellers, engines, multiple servos, complicated electronics, and numerous connecting rods. Art will always be remembered as a moral, quiet, optimistic, and personally responsible husband and father, who led by example and spoke more with actions than words. Simply said, Art was a good man.



Art is survived by his loving wife, Madeline. They were married for 61 years. He is also survived by his sister, Fran, his four proud children, Cynthia "CiCi," married to Steve Petri; Douglas; Jenine, married to Steve Wierzbicki; and Susan Thibodeau; his six grateful grandchildren, Jaron, Nicole, Kristyn, Kaitlin, Derek, and Kyle, and lastly one beautiful great granddaughter, Karis, and another on the way!!! Also a special thank you to Erin for comforting Art in his final days.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 6, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, Connecticut, with burial to follow in Valley Falls Cemetery, Valley Falls Road, Vernon. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 5, or from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to support Myelofibrosis research: MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at



www.mpnresearchfoundation.org



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







