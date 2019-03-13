Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Calvin Hutchinson Jr.. View Sign

Herbert Calvin Hutchinson Jr., 82, of Manchester, beloved husband of Joan (Lutz) Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.



He was born in Manchester, April 2, 1936, to the late Herbert Sr. and Jane (Bausola) Hutchinson. Calvin grew up in Bolton and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1954. After completing high school, he joined the Navy and served aboard a submarine in the Silent Service. Calvin was a hard worker and enjoyed working as a carpenter with his dad building houses in the Manchester and Glastonbury area. He later worked as a building inspector for the towns of Bolton and Manchester. He was always working on old equipment and had a love for animals including his dogs. In his spare time, he loved playing the piano.



In addition to his wife Joan, Calvin is survived by his sons, Calvin Hutchinson and his wife, Karen, of Manchester and Curtis Hutchinson and his wife, Debbie, of Chaplin. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Hutchinson.



A time of visitation will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, March 16, from noon to 2 p.m. with a service to begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in East Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Calvin's name may be made to Tara Farm Rescue, 670 Babcock Hill Road, Coventry.



To leave a message of condolence for his family, please visit







Herbert Calvin Hutchinson Jr., 82, of Manchester, beloved husband of Joan (Lutz) Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.He was born in Manchester, April 2, 1936, to the late Herbert Sr. and Jane (Bausola) Hutchinson. Calvin grew up in Bolton and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1954. After completing high school, he joined the Navy and served aboard a submarine in the Silent Service. Calvin was a hard worker and enjoyed working as a carpenter with his dad building houses in the Manchester and Glastonbury area. He later worked as a building inspector for the towns of Bolton and Manchester. He was always working on old equipment and had a love for animals including his dogs. In his spare time, he loved playing the piano.In addition to his wife Joan, Calvin is survived by his sons, Calvin Hutchinson and his wife, Karen, of Manchester and Curtis Hutchinson and his wife, Debbie, of Chaplin. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Hutchinson.A time of visitation will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, March 16, from noon to 2 p.m. with a service to begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in East Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Calvin's name may be made to Tara Farm Rescue, 670 Babcock Hill Road, Coventry.To leave a message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Funeral Home Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home

400 Main Street

Manchester , CT 06040

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close