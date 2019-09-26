Herbert W. Hampton, 85, of Tolland, passed away Sept. 23, 2019.
He was born Nov. 13, 1933, in Manchester to the late Herbert and Alice (Palmer) Hampton. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was very involved with the Color Guard providing funeral honors to fallen comrades. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion, and the NRA.
He is survived by his son, Robert Hampton and his wife, Louanne; his daughter, Sherri Pope; his son, Scott Hampton and his wife, Linda; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his sister, Lorraine Aborn. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Georgianna Hampton; his son, Dannie Hampton; and his grandson, Matthew Hampton.
Relatives and friends may join the family Sunday, Sept. 29, between 10 a.m. and noon and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2019