Service Information

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield , CT 06082
(860)-749-2244

Calling hours
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield , CT 06082

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield , CT 06082

Burial
Following Services
Melrose Cemetery

Obituary

Herbert W. "Herb" Holden, 79, of Broad Brook, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on April 4, 1940, the loving son to the late James Herbert and Sylvia (Hayes) Holden. He grew up in South Windsor where he started his own business, Herb Holden Trucking, in 1959. Herb moved to Broad Brook when his business began to grow. His passion for sand and gravel propelled the company for more than 50 years. He was a chairman on the Economic Development Commission of East Windsor, a chairman of the Dump Truck Division of MTAC, a 4-H volunteer for 30 years, and active with the Livestock Association of Northampton Cooperative Livestock Auction.



Farming was Herb's hobby, as he enjoyed showing cows with his children, and raising pigs and chickens. He will be remembered as a caring and generous person, and a family man. He loved traveling with his wife, especially to Aruba. He was known for his joy rides with his family that usually ended in a long day trips and many farm visits.



Herb is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Kathleen (Murray) Holden; as well as their children, Herb Holden Jr., Ashley Holden, and Beth Martin and her children, Amber, Nick and Noah; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his children, John Holden, Kimberly LaDuke, James Holden, and David Holden and their families. He was predeceased by his son, Eric Huntington.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home, followed by burial at Melrose Cemetery.



Donations may be made in Herb's memory to The Holden Family 4-H Scholarship Fund, 24 Hyde Ave., Vernon, CT 06066, to be put toward youths pursuing a career in agriculture.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019

