Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary Church 42 Spring St. Windsor Locks , CT Obituary

Herman P. True, 87, of Windsor Locks, loving husband to Marcia (White) True entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Bickford Health Care Center surrounded by his family.



Herman was born, Aug. 16, 1932, in Limestone, Maine, the son of the late William and Lenore (Parent) True. Herman was extremely proud of his home town of Windsor Locks where was active in many clubs and giving of his time. He was a 35-year member of the Windsor Locks Volunteer Fire Department, a member of St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society in Windsor, the Italian American Club, and the Polish American Club both of Windsor Locks. Herman was a faithful parishioner and longtime usher at St. Mary Church and member of the Knights of Columbus Riverside Council 26, the Riverside Assembly 3rd and 4th-Degree Knights of Columbus, and a longtime board member of the American Legion Gensi-Viola Post 36. He was often seen in town driving his scooter. Herman enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage or setback with his family and friends. Herman worked for many years at the former Paul Mattick Plumbing in Suffield then the John Darcy Sheetmetal Company of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and later for the Town of Windsor Locks. Herman will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, and Mr. Fix It.



In addition to his wife, Marcia, to whom he was married 59 years, he is also survived by a daughter and best friend, Debbie Dixon, and her fiancé, Pat Poland, of Windsor Locks; his two grandchildren whom loved their Papa, Brittany Dixon and her significant other, Vasilios Tsikrikis and Dylan Michael True; two brothers, Fred True and Linwood True, both of Limestone; a brother-in-law, Alan White of Simsbury; a niece, Audra Salazar; and several other nieces and nephews in Maine. In addition to his family he leaves many close friends. Herman was predeceased by a son, Mark True; two brothers, William True, Jr., and Morris True; and two sisters, Elizabeth Caldwell and Marie True.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Herman will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness for someone!



The family also wishes to Thank Bickford Health Care and their staff for their compassionate loving care of Herman.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019

